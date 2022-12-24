Denise Wright

LEVITTOWN — Denise "Dee" (Derr) Wright was born in Lewisburg, PA, on August 3,1957, and grew up in Milton, PA, where she graduated from Milton High School in 1975.
Dee passed away December 13, 2022, in her home in Levittown, surrounded by family.
After high school, she became a Chaplain Assistant at Norfolk, VA, Navy Hospital. While in a Delayed Entry program for the Navy, she fell in love with husband Dave and they became best friends for over 40 years of marriage. She was honorably discharged early with their first child, Chad, now 39, and this brought Dave and her together for a fun life of about 30 years in Lewisburg, PA. She and Dave were delighted when their family life plan was completed with the arrival of their daughter, Tess, now 34.
Dee's love of life was with many activities: High school and Navy softball, 30 years of tournament racquetball, tennis, and most recently golf. She and husband Dave loved the beach and had so many fun family beach vacations. Over the last 12 years, she and Dave lived in Levittown, PA, which was an hour drive for many beach day trips to Asbury Park, N.J. Many Caribbean vacations and Atlantic City weekends also gave her joy. She loved dogs and her Golden Retrievers Toby and Murphy were very much loved and cared for.
Her family included:
Deceased — Siblings Mike Derr, Charles Derr, Donald Derr, Dana Derr and Richard Derr; parents Patricia Derr and Harry Derr; stepfather Gene Bernas; and Golden Retrievers Toby and Murphy.
Living — Siblings Michele Doughtery, Denny Derr and Jeff Derr; husband David; and children Chad and Tess.
A private ceremony for close friends and family will be held at noon Jan. 7 at Beck-Givinish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Road, Levittown, PA 19055.
Her ashes will be sprinkled on a beach on a sunny day.
