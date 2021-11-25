LEWISBURG - Doris A. Smith, 91, of North Chestnut Street, Lewisburg, and formerly of Milton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
Born Sept. 6, 1930, in Milton, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Florence A. (Guffey) Reish. She was married on March 14, 1953, to Clyde E. Smith, who preceded her in death on March 1, 2014.
Doris was a 1948 graduate of Milton High School and she worked as a secretary for the water company in Milton. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Milton.
She is survived by two sons, Wayne Smith and his wife, Loretta, of Georgia and James Smith and his wife, April, of Milton; a daughter, Susan (Smith) Lauver and her husband, Bill, of Middleburg; five grandchildren, Krista Page, Eric Lauver, Ashley Trovato, Brandon Smith, Katrina Oberdorf, April Hilner, Shane Burrell, and Jason Burrell; a brother, Carl Reish of Milton; a sister, Florence Hagenbuch of Vermont; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; a brother, John Reish; and two sisters, Marlene Miller and Betty Lawler.
Private committal services will be held at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton PA, 17847. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
