Earl S. Rutherford Jr.

WATSONTOWN — Earl S. “Bud” Rutherford, Jr., 73, of Watsontown, PA, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, PA. He was born Aug. 25, 1948, in Washington, PA, the son of the late Earl S. Rutherford, Sr., and Gladys Ogden Rutherford.
Bud graduated from Eastern Pilgrim Academy in Allentown, PA, and later from United Wesleyan College in Allentown, PA, where he received his bachelor’s degree in Bible and Christian Education. He also attended Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, IN.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Sandra J. Miller Rutherford. They were married on June 29, 1968.
Bud was employed for approximately 20 years in insurance sales and management. He was a pastor for three years at Bethany Wesleyan Church in Cherryville, PA, and two years at Warsaw Wesleyan Church in Indiana. Pastor Bud then served faithfully on the pastoral team at Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton, PA, for 15 years before his retirement.
One of Bud’s greatest enjoyments in life was listening to southern gospel music. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers football fan and loved watching NASCAR.
Throughout his professional career in sales and management, he established himself as a man of integrity and honesty with an unparalleled work ethic. He enjoyed developing and nurturing relationships that he made throughout his life. Most of all, Pastor Bud was devoted to prayer for his family, friends, and congregants.
His faith and family were the foundations of his life. Bud will be remembered by his family and friends for his humorous, lighthearted spirit. He was a cheerful friend, a caring father, and a devoted and loving husband.
In addition to his wife, Bud is survived by two sons, Earl S. “Bud” Rutherford III and his wife Nadine of Tioga, PA, and Joshua Rutherford of Hamburg, N.Y.; and one daughter, Kelly Seawood and her husband David of Milton, PA. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Megan, Ryan and Devan Seawood, and Carrie Wetzel and her husband Kevin, and Caleb Rutherford. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Rutherford, in infancy, and Charlene Zeigler.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Pastor Bud’s Life to be held on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, PA, with the Reverend Arlie E. Davis officiating. Calling hours will be at the church from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Pastor Bud’s memory may be made to Christ Wesleyan Church Missions Fund, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, PA 17847.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc 42 West Mahoning Street, Danville, PA 17821. www.visneski.com.
