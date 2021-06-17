MILTON - Brett Eugene Swartz, 24, of Old Orchard Road, Milton, passed away on June 16, 2021, at his home.
Born April 17, 1997, in Lewisburg,he was the son of Kevin E. and Melissa (Grant) Swartz.
Brett was a 2015 graduate of Commonwealth Connections Academy and he attended McCann Business School. He had a large interest in computers, and he built his own computer. He also liked information technology, gaming and research, especially pharmacology research.
He is survived by his parents; paternal grandparents, Bonnie and Nelson Swartz of Watsontown; maternal grandparents, Sharon and James George of White Deer; aunts and uncles, Kathryn and Michael Steele of Watsontown, Roger and Tina Swartz of Watsontown, and Ronald B. Grant Jr. of Danville; and cousins, Connor Steele, Eli Swartz, and Dylan Steele.
Brett was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ronald B. Grant Sr.; and a cousin, Anthony Swartz.
Services will be held at the family’s convenience.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
