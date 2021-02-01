MILTON — Loretta Mae Bastian, 87, a longtime resident of Milton, and recently living with her daughter in Sinking Spring, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Tower Health Reading Hospital.
Born Feb. 16, 1933, in Milton, she was a daughter of the late Stuart D. and Alefretta M. (Reibsome) Morgan. On Jan. 13, 1951, she married Charles H. Bastian Sr. who preceded her in death on Sept. 2, 2011. Together they celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Loretta graduated from Milton High School. She worked at the former Milton Shoe Factory while also raising and caring for her family.
Loretta enjoyed crafts and adult coloring.
Surviving are two sons, Leroy A. (Sheila) Bastian, of Watsontown and Stuart D. (Beverly) Bastian, of Walker, Mich.; three daughters, Sandra K. (Antonio) Crespo, of Sinking Spring, Rose Marie Werner, of Milton, and Alefretta M. (Robert) Crissman, of Potts Grove; one sister, Nancy L. Salter, of Huntingdon; 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one son, Charles Bastian Jr.; two sisters, Ethel E. Miller and Carol A. Wagner; two grandsons, Chad Bastian and Kenneth Emery; and one great-grandson, Cole S. Brintzenhofe.
Interment will be held privately in Watsontown Cemetery.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.
