MIFFLINBURG — Thomas L. Walter, 78, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 7:53 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born May 10, 1942, in Mifflinburg, he was a son of Esther (Wagner) Walter of Mifflinburg and the late Leon T. Walter. On June 29, 1968, he married the former Nancy B. Berger, who survives.
He was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School, Class of 1960.
Following high school he enlisted in Pennsylvania Army National Guard serving until his honorable discharge on Jan 20, 1965, with the rank of sergeant.
Tom worked for the former Yorktowne Mill, Mifflinburg, for 43 years where he operated in many different jobs over the years.
He was a member of the Buffalo Valley Sportsman’s Club, the Union County Sportsman’s Club, and the Mifflinburg Masonic Lodge.
Tom was an outdoor enthusiast, especially hunting and fishing. For many years he assisted the Pennsylvania Fish Commission with their trout stocking program.
He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially attending their sports games.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Nancy, is a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey L. and Colleen M. Walter, of Milton, two grandchildren, Ryan L. Walter and wife Maeg T. Keane, of Salem, Mass., Kyle L. and wife Maile Walter, of Anacoco, La.; two great-granddaughters, Kai Louise Walter and Koa Jade Walter, both of Anacoco, La.; and a brother and sister-in-law, Larry L. and Irene Walter, of Mount Pleasant Mills.
He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Wayne Walter.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
To share in Tom’s online memorial, visit www.adamofh.com. Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.
