SUNBURY - Lawrence C. Walker, 84, formerly of Milton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Manor Care in Sunbury.
Born June 16, 1937, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Lawrence C. and Elva (Cohrs) Walker. He was married to the former Mae C. (Keefer) Shelley until her death in 2015.
Lawrence was a handyman most of his life and had served in the Pa. Army National Guard.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and building race cars. With his wife he was a member of the Susquehanna Valley CB Club.
He is survived by two sons, Richard Shelley Sr. of Milton and Alan Shelley Sr. of Milton; two daughters, Tina Shelley of Milton and Melody Herrold of Georgia; a stepson, Grant I. Shelley of Danville; a stepdaughter, Debra Guisewite of Milton; 17 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Connie Stahl of Milton.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Pam Shelley; and six brothers, Neil Walker, Chester Walker, Warren Walker Sr., Clair “Dutch” Walker, Carl Walker Sr. and Charles Walker.
Following Lawrence’s wish there will be no funeral services.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
