LEWISBURG — Quentin Field Feitner III, 73, of Lewisburg, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Sept. 13, 1947, on Long Island, N.Y., the son of the late Quentin and Judith (Underdown) Feitner. On Oct. 20, 1971, he married Virginia P. Hagner, who survives.
Quentin attended Buckley Country Day School, in Roslyn, N.Y., and graduated from Avon Old Farms, Avon, Conn. in 1967.
Quentin’s first love was music — whether singing or playing one of his guitars, it was how he expressed himself best. He was always willing to grow and change as a man to become a better husband, father, and grandfather, while staying true to who he was. He traveled the world, becoming friends with those he met. Ever willing to help a neighbor, friend, or fellow traveler in need, he actively lived his Christian faith.
As a farmer in Idaho, Wisc., and for the past 34 years in Pennsylvania, Quentin always had a sense of stewardship, leaving the farms in better condition than when he got them. This was also true of himself, and those with whom he interacted. He valued personal growth, and doing his part to improve his sphere of influence.
His hobbies included: attending music festivals, tinkering in his shop, and all sports — specifically skiing with his family, playing lacrosse, and watching football, especially if the Steelers were winning.
Surviving, in addition to his wife are his children, Field Feitner and his wife, Shelley, of Paxinos, Aaron Feitner and his wife, Julia, of New Cumberland; one sister, Victoria Feitner of Port Townsend, Wash.; four grandchildren, Joshua Field Feitner, Behret Michael Steinbauer, Alexander Enzo Feitner, and Harrison Field Feitner.
Because of COVID, there will be a private family graveside burial service at Buffalo Mennonite Church Cemetery, Lewisburg. We sadly ask for no visitors or meals at this time.
Arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals-Cremations-Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.
