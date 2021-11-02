MILTON — Glenn D. Snyder II, 78 of Montour Street, Milton, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Nottingham Village in Northumberland.
Born Feb. 27, 1943, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Glenn D. and Betty June (Lee) Snyder. He was married on April 23, 1991, to the former Pauline J. Hauck, who survives.
Glenn was a 1961 graduate of Milton High School and he worked as a lab tech at International Paper for over 20 years and then for the Milton Sewer Authority. He served in the Navy during Vietnam.
Glenn was active with Little League serving as a coach, board member and umpire. He also umpired at many different levels in baseball and softball. Glenn was selected to umpire the 1996 Little League Softball World Series. He also announced football games for WMLP, and he announced basketball, football, and wrestling for CCN. He was a fan of the Washington Football Team and he liked to collect football cards. Glenn enjoyed golfing.
He is survived by his wife, Polly; three sons, James Snyder and wife, Wendie of Milton, Matthew Royer of Chambersburg, and Michael Royer of Milton; four daughters, Jennifer Snyder of Riverside, Tracey Danner and husband, David, of Milton, Tami Wands and husband, Thanh, of New Columbia, and Terza Kline and husband, Ben, of Milton; a sister, Susan Reich of Lancaster; and nine grandchildren, Paige Snyder, Kayla Wands, Bryanna Wands, Tara Wands, Christopher Kline, Logan Kline, Colby Royer, Averey Royer, and Porter Boone Walker.
Glenn was preceded in death by three sisters, Francis Branch, Sandra Lane and Gloria Young.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Graveside services will be held privately at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
