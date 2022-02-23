WASILLA, Alaska — Cris Eichenlaub, 58, of Wasilla, Alaska, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Palmer, Alaska.
Cris was born Sept. 5, 1963, in Williamsport. He graduated from Warrior Run High school in 1981. He received an associate degree from the Community College of the Air Force. Cris was married to his high school sweetheart, Sherry Reese Eichenlaub, for over 39 years.
Cris proudly served 24 years in the United States Air Force as an Armament Systems specialist. He loved Alaska and chose to retire here. He enjoyed hunting in remote areas across the state and was an avid fisherman. Cris enjoyed traveling and camping around Alaska with family and friends. He and Sherry could often be found going for drives in his Hellcat enjoying the beauty of Alaska along the way.
Cris loved his family intensely and nothing made him happier than spending time with them. He is survived by wife, Sherry Eichenlaub; three sons, Cris (Ashley) Eichenlaub Jr., Glen Eichenlaub and Jesse (Stacey) Eichenlaub; three grandchildren, Skyler Eichenlaub, Aurora Eichenlaub and Alice Eichenlaub all of Alaska; mother, Edith Jane Eichenlaub; brother, Carl Eichenlaub, Jr. (Linda); sister, Cathy (David) Rudy from Pennsylvania, and many beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
Cris was preceded in death by his father, Carl Eichenlaub Sr., and brother, Craig Eichenlaub.
The funeral will be held held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Kehl’s Palmer Mortuary, 209 S. Alaska St., Palmer, AK 99645. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Va.
