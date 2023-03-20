MILTON — Mary E. (Stahl) Klees-Albert, 87, of Milton, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
Service for Mary will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, Milton.
