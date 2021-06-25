MILTON — Evelyn F. Smith, 101, of Old Orchard Road, Milton, passed away on June 23, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. Born in Johnstown on Feb. 12, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Emma (Boxler) Glass. She was married on July 13, 1946, to Francis J. Smith, who preceded her in death in 2005.
Evelyn was a 1938 graduate of Johnstown High School, and she was a homemaker. She was a devout catholic and she was a member of St. Joseph Church. Evelyn loved time with her family. She liked to play bingo, cards and do jigsaw puzzles.
She is survived a daughter, Linda Koziol and husband, Michael of Milton; five grandchildren, Jeff Diggan and wife Mindy, Eric Diggan and wife Amy, Michele Rishel, Leslee Koziol Maturani and David Koziol; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Evelyn was preceded in death by a daughter, Christine Strout; and eight brothers and sisters.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, at St. Joseph Church, 109 Broadway St., Milton, with the Rev. John D. Hoke officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
