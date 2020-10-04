MILTON — Margaret “Peg” Falls, 92, of Milton, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born April 27, 1928, in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Leo F. Harvey and Margaret (Johnson) Choick. She was married to the late James R. Falls.
Peg was a graduate of Watsontown High School and worked for American Home Foods. One of her greatest joys was being a foster grandparent at the Milton Middle School. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton.
She is survived by a son, James R. Falls Jr. of Seattle, Wash.; a daughter, Barbara A. Falls; and three grandchildren, Eric Falls, Stephanie Falls and Ryan Falls.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Leo Harvey, and Charles Harvey, and a sister, Barbara Gaver.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev John D. Hoke officiating. Burial will follow in Uniontown Cemetery, Allenwood.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
