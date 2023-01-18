MILTON — Paul H. Boiardi, 89 of Milton passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at his home.
Born in Cleveland, OH, on August 29, 1933, he was the son of the late Mario and Anna (Ferrari) Boiardi. He was married to the former Marilyn Berryman. Together they celebrated 67 years of marriage.
Paul was a 1952 graduate of Milton High School. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards and visiting with friends and family. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton, where he spent time helping with the church dinners.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Paula Boiardi of Williamsport, a grandson, Damien Boiardi of Manhattan, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Boiardi.
Friends and relatives will be received on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 10:15 to 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church 109 Broadway St. Milton, a funeral mass will follow with Rev. John D. Hoke officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Milton.
The family will provide flowers and ask for memorial contributions to be made to St. Joseph Church, 109 Broadway St., Milton, PA 17847.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.