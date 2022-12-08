M. Jean Pfirman

MIFFLINBURG — M. Jean “Jeanie” Pfirman, 65, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 9:03 p.m., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Gate House Providence Hospice, Williamsport, with her family by her side.
She was born January 1, 1957, in Lewisburg, a daughter of Patsy (Buck) Clark of Lewisburg and the late John Hain. On June 21, 1975, she married Robert L. Pfirman, who survives.
Jean was a 1974 graduate of Montgomery High School, where she and her husband Robert were voted “class couple”.
She was employed at Tara Lee Sportswear, New Berlin, and Resilite Sports Products, Northumberland, from where she retired.
Jean attended the New Covenant Assembly of God, Montgomery, where she assisted teaching Sunday School.
She enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in sports, was an avid cheerleading fan, and enjoyed traveling to the beach and Colorado to visit her family, and she enjoyed reading.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 47 years, are one son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Nichole Pfirman of Lewisburg; two daughters and sons-in-law, Mindi and Ryan Hackenberg of Mifflinburg, and Casey and Joe Golomboski of Mifflinburg; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Jody and Rick Hill of Allenwood, and Tina and Mike Wright of Montgomery; 6 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Florence Hain.
Family and friends are welcome to a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, December 12, at the New Covenant Assembly of God, 1270 Pinchtown Rd., Montgomery, where the memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 13, with Pastor Jim Pentz, officiating.
Interment will be in the Elimsport Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
