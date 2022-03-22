LEWISBURG — Charles M. Budman, Jr., 91, of Lewisburg, died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born in Muncy and was the son of the late Charles M. and Annabelle (Wright) Budman, Sr.
On Sept. 19, 1951, Charles married the late Delphine M. (Elliott) Budman and they were married for 58 years until her death on Aug. 3, 2010.
He was a graduate of Milton High School Class of 1948. Charles went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Navy and Air Force during the Korean War. After coming home, Charles worked for Budman Auto Body, Milton, and in 1983 he purchased the auto body business and retired in 1989.
Charles was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, New Columbia, the Milton Legion, Milton VFW, Milton Elks Club and Wynding Brook Golf Course, Milton. He enjoyed reading, walking, traveling and going on road trips.
He is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Lucinda J. and Richard Prether of Shiremanstown and Terri B. Kremer of Milton; one grandson and his wife; Justin E. and Heidi Budman of Lewisburg; and six great-grandchildren, Jake, Lane, Lyla, Lucas, Lydia and Cash.
In addition to his parents and wife, Charles was preceded in death by one great-grandson. Case Budman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 30 Center St., Milton, PA 17847
All services for Charles are being handled privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
