MILTON — Stephen Barnish Jr., 94, of Milton, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
Born in Park Place, PA on June 20, 1928, he was the son of the late Steven and Mary (Drigan) Barnish. He was married to the former Mildred Kustra until her death in 2018.
Stephen was a 1946 graduate of Mahanoy Township High School had served in the US Army during WW II and had worked for Milton CATV for 38 years.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the American Legion and VFW all of Milton. He loved watching old westerns on television and in earlier years enjoyed hunting.
Stephen is survived by two sons, Robert Barnish of Milton and Stephen R. Barnish of Milton and his companion Marqueen Henry; a daughter, Sharon Morgan of New Columbia, and her companion William Bastian; and a grandson, Corey Morgan of Maryland.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson Eric Morgan, a brother Nicholas, and three sisters Dorothy, Leona and Mary.
Private services with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
