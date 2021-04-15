MUNCY - Dave Stahl, 70, of Muncy, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his home.
Born Nov. 11, 1950, in Lewisburg, he was a son of the late Foster and Gladys (Gilbert) Stahl.
Dave served honorably in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Following his time in the service, he owned a paint and body shop for a short time before working many years driving a truck.
He was a member of the Edward J. Smith Post 3428 V.F.W., Muncy.
Dave was an avid fan of the Ford Galaxie cars and belonged to a group with other enthusiasts.
He had a passion for old classic cars and enjoyed going to car shows with his brothers.
Surviving are eight children, Kimberly Allen, Kelly Stahl, Kari Matthews, Davie Stahl, Judi Walker, KathySalgado, Jill Austin and Chris Arseneau; three brothers, Foster Buzz Stahl, Dennis Stahl and Fred Stahl; one sister, Sissy Stahl; numerous nieces and nephews including Brian Stahl, Vicki Ebersol, Rob Stahl, Lisa McHugh and numerous grandchildren and stepgrandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, three brothers, Robert Stahl, Harry Hudson Stahl and Rick Stahl, predeceased him.
Private graveside services with full military honors will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery, Limestone Township.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.