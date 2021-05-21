Jerry W. Hans

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Born in Lewisburg and raised in Milton, Pennsylvania, Jerry Wayne Hans was the oldest child of Helen (Bobb) and Alfred Hans.
A standout wrestler at Milton High School, Jerry took his talents to Pennsylvania State University where he wrestled, participated in ROTC, and majored in industrial engineering. After graduation, Jerry joined the United States Air Force commissioned as a Lieutenant. During his time stationed at McGuire Air Force Base, he was introduced to and later married Helen Voninski.
In their married life, they lived in many places before Jerry retired at the rank of major after 22 years of service. Along the way they had a child whom they loved fully and unconditionally. Their time in the Air Force afforded them many travels and dear friends with whom they stayed close for decades.
After retirement, the family moved to Fayetteville, N.Y. Jerry joined Niagara Mohawk (NiMo) in Syracuse, N.Y., where he worked for almost 20 years. An avid skier, Jerry exercised his passion regularly as the family traveled extensively to ski destinations all over the United States and Europe. Jerry and Helen enjoyed wine tasting, bridge, and hosting dinner parties. When Jerry retired from NiMo (National Grid), he and Helen continued to travel and thoroughly enjoyed retirement.
When Helen was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Jerry became her primary caregiver, supporting her through the illness. As Helen’s illness progressed and Jerry had to navigate a Parkinson’s diagnosis, their living situation shifted but his devotion to her wellbeing and their companionship persisted. In 2019, Jerry and Helen moved to Minneapolis to be closer to their only child, daughter-in-law, and grandchild.
Jerry Wayne Hans passed away in Minneapolis, Minn., after a short illness. He was 80 years old. Preceded in death by his father and mother, he is survived by his wife of 56 years, Helen (Voninski) Hans, only child, T. Aaron Hans, daughter-in-law, Tania D. Mitchell, and grandchild, Ellison Pier Hans. He also leaves behind a brother Tom Hans (Avis) of Milton, two sisters, Jane Watson (Bruce) of Cumming, Ga., and Helen Kirschner (Larry) of Gwynedd Valley, and several beloved siblings through marriage, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who were chosen family.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to the Penn State scholarship in Jerry’s memory online via https://raise.psu.edu, using the code MXALX (In Memory of Maj Jerry Hans).
At a later date, a celebration of life and love will honor Helen and Jerry Hans together.
