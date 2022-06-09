Oakie S. Singletary

Oakie Sue (Blount) Singletary, 85, formerly of Milton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Heather Court at Nottingham Village.
She was born Dec. 18, 1936, in Salem VA, a daughter of the late Samuel Wilson Blount and Edith Maxey Blount.
Oakie attended Radford State Teachers College, Radford, VA, where she earned a degree in Elementary Education. She then married Ernest Love Singletary on Aug. 14, 1959.
Early in her career, she taught 10 years in Virginia. Additionally, she began a preschool at Huegenot United Methodist Church in Richmond, VA. After a move to Pennsylvania, Oakie went on to dedicate herself to teaching elementary school for 19 years in Mifflinburg School District — always having the children’s best interest and progression of learning at heart.
In addition to teaching, her interests included her family, grandchildren, reading, creating beautiful handmade cards in her craft room, maintaining her home, and being a part of her church community.
Surviving is her husband of 62 years, Ernest, and two daughters, Linda Michelle Cowher (Charles) of Muncy, PA, and Susan Love Crovetti (Kenneth) of Phoenixville. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Benjamin Cowher of Muncy PA, Alexa Crovetti-Schrieffer of Columbia, S.C., Kylie Ann Crovetti and Mason Crovetti, both of Phoenixville, PA, as well as her only sister, Linda Blount Richardson of Forest, VA. In addition, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Helen Blount of Winston Salem, N.C.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Samuel Wilson Blount Jr., James Maxey Blount, and John William Blount, as well as her sister-in-law MaryJane Brice Blount of Forest VA.
There will be a graveside service at 2 pm on Monday June 13, 2022 at Twin Hills Memorial Park, 3332 Lycoming Mall Drive, Montoursville with Pastor Paul Browne of New Life Orthodox Presbyterian Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Oakie’s memory can be sent to The Deacons Fund at New Life Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 1500 Hidden Valley Drive, Montoursville, PA, 17754, or to Hospice of Evangelical, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Nottingham Village, Northumberland PA for their utmost care for Oakie since April of 2020, as well as Hospice of Evangelical Hospital for their support and care in these final months.
Arrangements are being attended to by the staff of Dominick T. Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St. Mifflinburg, PA.
