WATSONTOWN — Kenneth L. Huff, 84, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Watsontown Health & Rehabilitation Center, where he had been residing.
Born Nov. 24, 1936, in New Columbia, he was the son of the late Joseph and Dora (White) Huff.
He was a graduate of Lewisburg High School. Kenneth worked on many of the farms in the area, and mowed grass for a lot of the Watsontown-area people. He was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Turbotville.
He is survived by his sister, Toletha M. Yost and her husband Nelson, of Lewisburg; two nieces, Kathy Newton, of Watsontown, and Diane Yoder and her husband Keith, of Lewisburg, and their daughter Joletha Ann Yoder; and one nephew, Robert Newton Jr. and his wife Edna, of Watsontown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Huff, and a sister, Patricia Newton.
Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at 2 with the Rev. Michael Reece, Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Churches Cemetery, West Milton.
