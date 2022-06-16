MIFFLINBURG — David Deivert died peacefully in his sleep on June 13, 2022, at his home in Mifflinburg, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born June 10, 1963, to the late Paul Deivert and Barbra Reichlie. He was a graduate of Shamokin Area High School.
Dave was an electrician by trade but later discovered that he enjoyed woodworking. He built a tiny house for himself and his companion of 27 years Jennifer Blake. He was a hardworking man who could never sit still. He delivered The Standard-Journal, and Daily Item, for 18 years.
Dave was a member of the West End Social Club, making many friends there. After turning his life around he would do anything to help someone in need, as he knew the struggles of a hard life. Many times adopting a family at Christmas.
In addition to Jen, he was survived by his cat Sparky; three daughters, Rosa and spouse John Struble, Lucretia Irvine and Jason Weikel, and Kayla Deivert; one son, Ryan Deivert; 10 grandchildren, Brady and Wesley Struble, Nick and Skylar Irvine, James, Hailey and Garrett Hakes, Lilliana and Madelyn Merrill, Emily Herrold; one great-granddaughter, Lilliana Ulrich; a brother, Michael Deivert; a sister, Patty Herman; and several nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, a sister Linda, and his nephew. Also his best, friend Jasper.
There will be no services as he donated his body to science in the hope of helping others.
