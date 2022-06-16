David Deivert

Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.