WATSONTOWN — Ray E. Stahl, 81, husband of Jane V (Auten) of Watsontown, PA, died on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
Born in Milton on May 2, 1940, he was the son of the late James R. and Leona (Marks) Stahl.
Ray had served in the US Army and had retired from American Home Foods with over 30 years of service.
In addition to his wife Jane, whom he was married to for 61 years, he is survived by a son, Sheldon B. Stahl and his wife Barbara L., of Lansing, MI; a daughter Michelle Case of Pottstown, PA; a granddaughter Shelby Poston of Baltimore, MD; three step grandchildren, Terrance O’Connor, Aaron O’Connor and Alison Verhelle; and multiple step great-grandchildren; two brothers, Melvin Stahl of Milton and Elwood “Woody” Stahl of Milton; and a sister, Mary Comstock of Milton.
Ray was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Stahl; and a sister, Janet Stahl.
Friends and relatives will be received on Monday, March 21, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, PA. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Bob Lauver officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Muncy.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.