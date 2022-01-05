PICKERTON, Ohio - Lisa M. Gebhart, age 54, of Pickerington, Ohio, formerly of Milton and Watsontown, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at her home after a courageous and tenacious battle with cancer.
Born May 1, 1967, in Lewisburg, she was a 1985 graduate with honors of Milton High School where she was inducted into the National Honor Society. Lisa was a color guard captain in the Milton High School Black Panthers band and played the linebacker position in powder puff football during her senior year. Lisa attended Bloomsburg University, where she studied accounting. On Nov. 7, 1987, she married Jeffrey Gebhart, who survives.
Lisa dearly loved her family and her Lord and Savior and always put family and God first in her life. Lisa’s passion for reaching children for the gospel of Christ led her to serve alongside her husband for many years as an Awana leader, Awana bus chaperone and as Awana commander at her churches in Sunbury and Lewiston, N.Y.
Lisa cherished being a wife, mother and grandmother. After her first daughter was born, she knew she could not go back to work and stayed at home with her children pouring her love and time into them and considered this a gift from God that she is forever grateful for. Lisa loved nothing more than spending time and playing board games with her family (especially Scrabble), treasured the family Disney World vacations, the many camping and Knoebels Amusement Park trips and of course loving and spoiling her grandbabies any chance she could get. Lisa loved to fill her deck with a variety of flowers in the summer and fall spending a lot of time on the deck as one of her “happy places.” In recent years, she enjoyed going to the Outer Banks “Beach Daze” house and forged a special and close friendship with the owner, supporting each other through their brave fight with cancer.
Lisa was employed the last 10 years with Kohls in Pickerington, Ohio, as a customer service manager and administrative assistant and excelled at everything she did with her incredible work ethic, intelligence and striving for excellence. Lisa was an amazing friend to many with her infectious personality and smile, genuine caring and generosity of her time, always remembering what was important to them and dropping everything to be there to help and support her friends and family.
In addition to her husband Jeff, Lisa is survived by her children, Bethany (Ian) Roth, Ft. Lee, Va., Joshua Gebhart, Pickerington, Ohio, and Rachael Gebhart, Athens, W.Va.; grandchildren, Amelia, Scott, and Sophia Roth; mother Bonnie Facer, Milton; brothers, Tom (Deb) Diehl, Mike Diehl, Steve (Pam) Diehl, and Rob (Vanessa) Facer; sister-in-law, Barb Diehl; and many nieces and nephews. Lisa is adored, loved and greatly missed by her husband, family and friends.
Lisa is a member of Violet Baptist Church and a Celebration of Life service for Lisa will be held Saturday, March 5, at Violet Baptist Church, 8345 Blacklick-Eastern Road, Pickerington, Ohio, with Pastor Brian Naess officiating. The time of the service will be announced later. Interment will be later for immediate family at Milton Cemetery in Milton. Friends who wish may contribute to www.foundationforwomenscancer.org in Lisa’s memory. Arrangements by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home & Crematory, Pickerington, Ohio, and online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.