MILTON — Donald D. “Spike” Ketchem 83, of Reid Alley, Milton passed away on November 18, 2022, at his home. Born in Milton on September 1, 1939, he was the son of the late George D. and Martha (Heddings) Ketchem. He was married to Nancy (Phillips) Ketchem who preceded him in death on September, 16, 2011.
Spike was a 1957 graduate of Milton High School. He served in the Navy from 1958-1962 on the USS Salamonie. Spike worked at American Home Foods as a boiler operator, and he retired after 52 years in 2010. He also owned Spike’s Café for 51 years. He was a member of the VFW Post 1665 in Milton, the 40 et 8 in Montandon, the American Legion Post 841 in Montandon, a life member of the Eagles, and a life member of Friendship Fire Co. He enjoyed history and spending time at his cabin.
He is survived by a daughter, Debra Shultz and husband, Roy of Milton; four grandchildren, James Bastian, Lisa Hardy, Josh Warren, and Christy Warren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Spike was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; a son, James Warren; and a grandson, Craig Funk.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, with the Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
