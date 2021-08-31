TURBOTVILLE — Nellie A. Fulmer, 95, of Turbotville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born April 9, 1926, in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, she was the daughter of the late David W. and Mary (Shoemaker) Armstrong. On Feb. 9, 1946, she married Robert E. Fulmer and they celebrated 59 years of marriage until his death Sept. 6, 2005.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 10275 State Route 44, Watsontown, where a memorial service will follow at 11 with her minister, Pastor Donald Snyder, officiating. Burial in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia, will be held at the family’s convenience.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or send a condolence to the family, visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.
