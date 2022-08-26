MILTON — Connie L. Buehler 85, of Old Orchard Road, Milton, passed away on August 22, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Born in Milton on March 20, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Helen (Reeder) Golder Sr. She was married on June 30, 1956, to Merrill W. Buehler Jr., who survives.
Connie attended schools in Turbotville, and she was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton. Connie loved time spent with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Merrill; a daughter, Barbara Geiswite and husband, Larry of Milton; two sisters, Bonnie Hoy of Turbotville and Patricia Miller of White Deer; a sister-in-law, Barbara Buehler of New Jersey; two grandchildren, Jason Geiswite and wife Amy of New Columbia, and Casie Baker and husband Matthew of Milton; three great-grandchildren, Jacob Geiswite, Addison Baker and Emmerson Baker.
Connie was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.
Services will be held privately.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
