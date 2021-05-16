RED LION - George S. McCallum, 84, passed away on Monday May 10, 2021. George was the husband of the late Primrose J. (Collins) McCallum, who passed on Jan. 8, 2014. The couple was wed on May 25, 1958. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday May 22, at the Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion, Pa. A time of visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Born Dec. 10, 1936, in Milton, George was the son of the late Carl and Catherine (Seiler) McCallum. After serving our country in the US Air Force, George worked with the US Army as a course writer for training manuals for M1 Abrams tanks. Mr. McCallum was a 1956 graduate of Watsontown High School. He was a member at Grace Lutheran Church of Red Lion for many years. After his retirement, George worked as a transportation controller for Dallastown School District. His last job before officially retiring was with Aberdeen Proving Grounds. In his spare time, he was a member of the Lions Club of Red Lion and the Susquehanna Model A Restorers Club.
Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Neal McCallum and his wife, Paulina of Youngstown, Ohio, Bruce McCallum and his wife, Joan of King of Prussia; two grandsons, John McCallum and Daniel McCallum; four great-granddaughters; brother Terry McCallum of California; two sisters, Carlyne Pardoe of California and Mary Elizabeth Bowman of Arizona; nieces, Cathy, Margaret, Becky, Lori, Leslie, Lisa, Carla, Stephanie, Tricia and Arlene; and nephews, Thomas, George, Timothy and Sean.
George was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Callenberger, Arlene McCallum and Cynthia O’Connell and brother Carl McCallum.
Memorial contributions can be made in George’s honor to the Parkinson’s disease Foundation at 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, N.Y. 10018.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.
