MILTON — Shirley M. Derr, 91, of Milton passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at her home.
Born in Muncy on May 29, 1931, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Helen M. (Robenolt) Dewald. She was married to James W. Derr. Together they celebrated 31 years of marriage until his death in 1985.
Shirley was a 1949 graduate of Milton High School and worked for American Home Foods, retiring in 1993.
She is survived by four children, Gloria D. Woland and her husband Thomas of Milton, Joddy K. Kroggel and her husband Larry of Johnson City, TN, James W. Derr of Northampton, and Jerry W. Derr and his wife Natalie of Milton; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Lou Sampsell of Milton.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Inez, Alice and Kate.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.