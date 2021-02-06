NEW COLUMBIA - Gale I. (Milley) Donahue, 70, of Leiser Road, New Columbia, passed away peacefully at her home.
Born July 4, 1950, in Plainfield, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Donald and Audrey (Meyer) MIlley.
Gale graduated from Plainfield High School and she worked for the phone company as a dispatcher.
She is survived by two brothers and their wives; and a niece and her family.
Services will be held privately.
Gale will now be eternally down the shore.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
