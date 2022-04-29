Ralph L. Rawheiser

WATSONTOWN — Ralph LaVern Rawheiser passed away on April 16, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Ralph was born in Yoe, York County, Pennsylvania, to Ralph William Rawheiser and Rebecca Mae Shenberger Rawheiser. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of over 60 years, Margueritte "Peggy" Ward Rawheiser.
Ralph leaves behind his sons and their wives: David and Susan, Robert and Laurie, William and Cecilia, and Steven and April Rawheiser, as well as his daughter Debra and her husband, William Robertson. His grandchildren: Justin Rawheiser, Rebecca Rawheiser, Natalie and Thomas Little, Matthew Robertson, Paige Rawheiser, Eva Rawheiser, and Zoe Rawheiser, will miss their Pop Pop. Ralph enjoyed the time he was able to spend with his first great-grandson Mason Little.
When he was 5 years old, Ralph's family moved to Watsontown in Northumberland County along the Susquehanna River, where he spent his childhood. Ralph grew up loving hunting, fishing, and just being out in nature. He was a Boy Scout, Explorer Scout, and member of the Order of the Arrow. One of Ralph's life's regrets was that he did not finish the requirements for Eagle Scout. His scoutmaster Bruce and scoutmaster's son Karl became his lifelong friends. Ralph was the quarterback of his undefeated high school football team but didn't get a spot on the Penn State team because Joe Paterno thought he was too small. That did not keep him from cheering on the Nittany Lions with his friend Mark.
After high school, he attended college at York College of PA but quickly learned that college was not for him. During the Korean War, Ralph volunteered and joined the US Air Force, not wanting to be drafted into service. Since he knew Morse code and could type, he was assigned to the 12th Radio Squadron Mobile Security Service in Bingen and then Landsberg, Germany. He worked as a Radio Intercept Operator, intercepting Soviet transmissions. He was the talk of the town for years because the US Government agents came to Watsontown to interview people about him so that Ralph could get top-secret security clearance. One of his Air Force friends played the guitar and became a famous musician, Johnny Cash.
After his service in the Air Force, a friend convinced Ralph to move to Wilmington, Delaware, to work at DuPont. While he was catching up with some friends, one weekend, he met Peggy. The rest is family history, and they were together for over 60 years. Ralph began working at Hercules in 1962. He worked in the International Personnel department, where he handled the compensation for Hercules' ex-pats. His job allowed him to travel and make lifelong friends worldwide — from Australia to India to South America. He switched from Hercules to the Aqualon division in the 1980s to become the compensation manager. He was a past president of the Delaware chapter of the Institute of Managerial Accounting (then NAA) and a Member of the Stuart Cameron McLeod Society. He was on the United Way Board of Directors for a year.
Ralph supported his children in whatever endeavor they chose. He was an active leader in Boy Scout Troop 46, not only with the camping, canoeing, and ski trips but using his accounting skills as treasurer to keep the troop afloat. He was active in YMCA Indian Guides and Princesses, Little League, Band Boosters, and Lacrosse Boosters. Wherever his children's interests pointed them, he was there to help and support them. While they were in high school, his two oldest children wanted to host a foreign exchange student from Australia for a year, and he and his wife Peggy were thrilled with the plan. Leanne is his 6th Rawheiser child.
He was well known at Hercules as the guy whose lunch breaks included working out at the Wilmington YMCA, running to Rockford Park and back, and playing racquetball, squash, and basketball. Once Ralph retired from Aqualon, he became a fixture at the Hercules Country Club, walking the course and the Brandywine YMCA, where they'd always save his spot in Yoga class. He was an avid golfer, and if the wind chill was above 40 degrees, you would usually find him on the golf course at the Hercules Country Club, Rock Manor, or any course where he could get a tee time. He volunteered as a Marshall for local LPGA tournaments.
Ralph always said that his best day was when he hunted turkeys in the morning, went golfing in the afternoon, fly fishing in the early evening, and then called his kids in the evening to brag about his day and see how they were all doing. He would tie his own flies when fly fishing and reload his shells for hunting. Ralph (who, like his father) had a wonderful sense of humor, understood that "life was too important to be taken seriously."
The family is planning a gathering of Ralph's friends for 3 pm, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the Watson Inn. Ralph’s children can be reached at: TheRawheisers@gmail.com. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org or their favorite charity in Ralph's name. Thank you.
