WATSONTOWN - Bonnie Louise Swartz, 72, of Watsontown, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at her home.
Born March 30, 1949, in Sunbury, she was the daughter of Virginia (Hare) Laylon of Milton and the late Harold Swartzlander. She was married to Nelson R. Swartz. Together they celebrated 54 years of marriage.
Bonnie attended McCann Business School and had worked for Weis Markets in Sunbury.
She enjoyed cooking, canning, crocheting and going to concerts.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by two sons, Roger Swartz and his wife Tina of Watsontown, and Kevin Swartz and his wife Melissa of Milton; a grandson, Eli Swartz; and five brothers, Eugene Swartzlander, Kenneth Swartzlander, Dave Laylon of Houston, Texas, Mike Laylon of West Milton, and Sheldon Laylon of Milton.
She was preceded in death by two grandsons, Anthony Swartz and Brett Swartz.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will begin at 11 with the Rev. John E. Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
