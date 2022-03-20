MONTGOMERY — Donna P. Yonkin, 71, of Montgomery, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Embassy of Loyalsock.
Donna and her husband, Cleneth Yonkin was married on Jan. 4, 1969, and shared 53 years together.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Watsontown American Legion, 1016 Main St., Watsontown.
Online condolences may be made on Donna’s memorial page and a complete obituary at kaufmanfuneralhomes.com
