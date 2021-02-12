MIFFLINBURG — Harris A. Lemon, 91, of Mifflinburg, died at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg, where he had been a resident since June 2020.
He was born Aug. 19, 1929, in Danville, the son of the late George Harris and Bertha Alverta (Myers) Lemon.
Harris attended Danville High School and served in the National Guard. He started his career in the newspaper business in his early teens by working as a paper boy for The Danville News. He eventually worked in the shop and became a foreman for the newspaper. He purchased The Mifflinburg Telegraph in 1960 and operated the business until 1992 when he retired.
On Nov. 5, 1950, he married Barbara Dawn Shaffer and celebrated 65 years of marriage before her death on Oct. 14, 2016.
Harris was active in many community affairs. He served several terms on Mifflinburg Borough Council and many years on the board of the Evangelical Community Hospital. He also served on the Board of AAA for many years. He was a member of the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church.
Harris enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. He loved reading and watching shows about history, especially World War II and the Civil War. He was an avid antique collector and was especially fond of collecting antique eggbeaters. His favorite times were spent with his family, going on vacations and most of all spending time together at Ocean City, N.J. shore.
Harris is survived by one son, Mark Harris Lemon and his wife, Marianne, of Mifflinburg; a daughter, Merrilee Angelique Whitney and her husband, Alden, of Plaistow, N.H.; grandchildren, Jedediah Lemon, Sarah Lemon, and Riley Galloway; and one great-grandson, Mason Lemon.
He is survived by one sister, Yvonne Fetterman; and one brother, Donald Lemon. He was preceded in death by two brothers, LaRue Lemon and Mason Lemon; and two sisters, LeVay Lemon and Leola Evans.
A private funeral service will be conducted with the Rev. Shirley Cornell, officiating. Live streaming of the service will be available on the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church Facebook page, www.facebook.com/mifflinburgumc at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15. Burial will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the Heritage Springs Memory Care of Lewisburg and Hospice of Evangelical.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Harris’ memory to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation at 800-708-7644 or michaeljfox.org/donate.
Funeral arrangements are by the Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844. Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
Commented