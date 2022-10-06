MILLMONT — Jane K. (Kerstetter) Boyer, 84, of Millmont, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, Milton. For online condolences and a full obituary please go to www.DaleRanck.com
