MILTON — Harmon “Bill” Gair, 67, of Milton, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at his home.
Born in Lewisburg on July 4, 1954, he was the son of the late Harmon W. and Leona M. (Doebler) Gair.
Bill was a 1973 graduate of Milton High School and had worked for H. Warshow and Sons in Milton. He served in the PA National Guard.
He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, a social member of the American Legion and VFW all of Milton. He especially enjoyed watching his great-niece’s sporting events.
Bill is survived by a son, Robert G. Gair of Danville; two brothers, Kenneth W. Gair of South Williamsport and David Gair of Milton; a niece,Melissa Nickles; and a nephew, Sean Gair.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kevin L. Gair and Peter A. Gair.
Following Bill’s wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
