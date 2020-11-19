WATSONTOWN — Matthew H. Mousley, 62, of Bridge Road, Watsontown, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Born Oct. 12, 1958, in Abington, he was the son of the late William and Thelma (Ramson) Mousley. He was married on June 25, 1988, to the former Patricia Hood, who survives.
Matt was a 1976 graduate of Abington High School. He worked as a self-employed landscaper, as an investment advisor and a farmer. He worked part time for Elery Nau Hardware in Montoursville and earlier he worked for Clark’s Ag Center in Turbotville. He attended St. Joseph Church in Milton. He enjoyed fishing, scuba diving, and camping. He liked photography and music and he played the guitar. Mostly he loved being outdoors and spending time with his wife.
He is survived by his wife, Patty; three brothers, Scott Mousley and wife, Heather of Greentown, Steve Mousley of Langhorne, and Timothy Mousley and wife, Susan of Langhorne; two sisters, Susan Ozosky of Hatboro, and Debbie Madey and husband, Jack of Little River, S.C.; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. A funeral mass will be held at noon Saturday at St. Joseph Church, 109 Broadway St., Milton, with the Rev. John D. Hoke officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations for the food pantry are requested to the Salvation Army, 30 Center St., Milton, PA 17847.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
