MILTON — Eleanor J. Haught 87, of Mahoning St., Milto,n passed away on March 26, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Born in Lewisburg on January 3, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Jesse T. and Ethel L. (Wolfe) Bolig.
Eleanor worked at the Milton Shoe Factory for 26 years and at Kramm’s in Watsontown for 16 years She was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Milton. She enjoyed watching Penn State football.
She is survived by a brother, Gerald Bolig of Florida.
Eleanor was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Bolig; and two sisters, Louella Moyer and Celesta Leech.
Private burial will take place at Twin Hills Memorial Park in Muncy.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, PA and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.