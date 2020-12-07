HUGHESVILLE — Dora D. Simon, 86, of Hughesville, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her son’s home in Watsontown.
Born Nov. 19, 1934, in Muncy, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Laura (Criswell) Derr. She married Edwin E. Simon on Jan. 1, 1955 and they celebrated 27 years of marriage until his death on Feb. 22, 1982.
She was a homemaker all her married life and loved giving hugs freely to friends and family. She cherished all the times she spent with her family.
Surviving are a son, Everet A. Simon and his wife Laura of Watsontown; three daughters, Cathy A. Bowersox and her husband David of Dewart, Freda K. Morehart and her companion Thomas B. Matthews of Reading, and Kimberley A. Simon and her companion Larry Foster of Clearfield; nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
Preceding her in death besides her husband was a son, Frederick Simon; four brothers, Fred, Robert, Kenneth, and Donald Derr Sr.; and nine sisters, Ruthanna Wertman, Myrtle Shook, Reba Enders, Betty Rearick, Maxine Smith, Hazel Benfer, Martha Keiser, Naomi Lynch, and Helen Hoffman.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a memorial service will be held at 1. Burial will follow in Elimsport Cemetery.
