DANVILLE — Eugene B. Dewire, 76, of Danville, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the home of his daughter in Lewisburg.
He was born on January 26, 1947, in Danville and was the son of the late Norman M. Stover and Janet D. (Dewire).
On February 14, 1996, Eugene married the former Christine J. (Johnson), who survives of Danville, and they celebrated 27 years of marriage together this year.
Eugene owned and operated Gene Dewire Construction Company, Danville, for 36 years and retired in 2010. He was a member of Follmer Lutheran Church, Milton, and served on the counsel for many years. He was also a member of Union County Sportsman’s Club, Social members of the American Legion, Danville Post #40 and Liberty Township Fire Company. Eugene enjoyed woodworking in his shop, 55 Chevys and spending time at their little cabin that he built in Penn’s Creek. Most of all he loved attending his grandchildren’s activities and spending time with his friends and family.
In addition to his wife, Eugene is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Andrew B. and Leanne R. Dewire of Lewisburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Kelly E. Dewire and Sean C. Dougherty of Lewisburg; two step daughters and their spouses, Melissa B. and David Wasson of State College and Angela B. and Sean Duffy of Danville; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Ian B. and Becca Hertz, Griffin C. Hertz, Alexander and Emery Petrovnia, David Wasson Jr., Logan, Vivian and Lydia Weaver, and Cole Duffy.
In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by one brother, Mark A. Stover.
All services are being handled privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front Street, Milton.
For online condolences, please go to www.DaleRanck.com
