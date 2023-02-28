Katherine M. Hauck

LEWISBURG — Kathrine M. Hauck, 90, of Lewisburg, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born in Milton on October 3, 1932, she was the daughter of the late John and Florence (Sanford) Binder. She was married to Elwood Hauck. Together they celebrated 60 years of marriage until his death in 2011.
Katherine attended Milton Schools and was predominately a homemaker but had worked for Ritz Craft, Milton Shoe Factory and Furmans Foods. She loved playing Bingo, playing cards and collected purses.
She is survived by four daughters Connie and David Goodwin of Milton, Grace and Ray of Lewisburg, Sarah and John Streck of Florida, and Regina and Steve Strawser of McAlisterville; six sons, Elwood Jr. and Rose of New Columbia, Paul and Joan of Potts Grove, Harold and Kim of Palmyra, Terry and Marcie of Selinsgrove, Kenneth and Jeanette of North Carolina, and David of Montandon; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives will be received on Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Mifflinburg Church of New Life 8700 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating. Burial will follow in Mazeppa Cemetery,
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
