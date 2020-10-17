WATSONTOWN — Charles W. Bingaman, 84, of rural Watsontown, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home.
Born in Millmont on Feb. 23, 1936, he was the son of the late Charles H. and Ruth Alma (Rearick) Bingaman. He was married to the former Rosalyn Dersham. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Charles was a 1954 graduate of Mifflinburg High School and had retired from Continental Can Company. He was a member of the Milton borough council after the 1972 flood and served in the US Air Force.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the F & AM Masonic Lodge #256 both of Milton. He enjoyed family gatherings with his grandchildren, giving them rides on his zero turn mower, following the stock market, wintering in Florida, finding bargains at estate sales, collecting clocks, and spending time at his cabin along Penns Creek.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Pamela Arnold of Chambersburg, Michael Bingaman of Womelsdorf, Victoria Bingaman of New Florence, and Joseph Bingaman of Kunkletown; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Martin, Paige Bingaman, Drew Bingaman, Sarah Bingaman, Ivy Bingaman, Jennie Bingaman and Quinn Bingaman; five great-grandchildren, Mason, Lili, Evelyn, Lucas and Zachery; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister Mildred Eisenhuth.
Following Charles’ wishes a private Celebration of Life service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton, PA 17847.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
