MUNCY — Thomas W. Brosious, 64, of Muncy, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at his home.
Born in Sunbury on November 18, 1958, he was the son of the late William M. and Shirley J. (Dressler) Brosious. He was married to the former Wendy S. Trego. Together they celebrated 42 years of marriage.
Tom was a 1977 graduate of Shikellamy High School and had worked for Weis Markets as an Assistant Manager of the Perishables Warehouse. He was a member of Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton.
He was an avid Penn State fan for all sports but especially football. He loved to watch movies with his son and take trips to Gettysburg. He was a follower of Jesus and a passionate evangelist.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Amanda Brosious of Milton; three grandchildren, Elijah, Elliot and Eden; and three half brothers, Ernie Brosious of Cocolamus, Dale Brosious of McClure, and Cory Brosious of Freeburg.
He was preceded in death by a half-brother, Bill Brosious.
Friends and relatives will be received on Thursday, December 1. 2022, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Christ Wesleyan Church 363 Stamm Road, Milton. Funeral services will begin at 6 with Rev. Arlie Davis and Rev. Ken Paulhamus officiating. Burial will be Friday at 10:a.m. in Milton Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Shaw Funeral Home.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
