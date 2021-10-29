Joanne Marie Hester Gentry

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — On the morning of Monday, Oct. 25, Joanne, age 87, passed away peacefully from complications of a stroke at the Community Hospice Bailey Family Center for Caring in the city she adored and called home, St. Augustine.
Joanne was born in Watsontown, Pa., to Louis and Marie Hester on Aug. 19, 1934. She graduated with a bachelor’s in education from Bloomsburg State Teachers College in 1956 and immediately moved to the warmth and sunshine of Jacksonville, Fla., to begin her teaching career with the Duval County Public School System. It was there that she met the love of her life, the late William Gordon Gentry, who would later become her husband on Aug. 16, 1958.
She earned her master’s degree at the University of North Florida and proudly served nearly 40 years as a caring teacher and professional administrator primarily at Terry Parker High School in Jacksonville, Fla., where she was the driving force behind getting the school air conditioned in the mid-1980’s. After retiring, she moved full time to her beloved condominium on St. Augustine Beach and embarked on the first of many trips around the world that took her to all seven continents.
Her love of the beach and travel was superseded only by her love for her family and friends. She is survived by her daughters, Cyndi Plamondon (Brian) and Lori Danese; her son, Brian Gentry (Carrie); sister Carolyn Holland; niece Cathy Cathey; nine grandchildren, Kiperly Annas (Joey), Joanna Gensch (Gary), Jesse Brantley, Jamie Brantley, Jarrod Summers, Clare Stern-Burbano (Andres), Ian Stern, Josie Danese, and Liam Gentry; and four great-grandchildren. Also mourning her loss are a host of dear friends including her college roommate, Betty Johnston, who has adopted her beloved cat, Daisy.
A celebration of her life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Shrine Club of St. Augustine, located at 250 Brainard Drive, St. Augustine Fla.. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care or the St. Johns Council on Aging, where Joanne was a volunteer for many years.
Commented