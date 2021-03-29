MIFFLINBURG - Jean F. Wagner, 83, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest on Palm Sunday, March 28, 2021, at her residence surrounded by family.
Born on April 12, 1937, in Lewisburg, she was a daughter of the late William E. and Dorothy A. (Zimmerman) Hackenberg. On Jan. 13, 1962, by the Rev. Marion Smith at the St. John's United Church of Christ, she married Kenneth H. Wagner, who survives.
She was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School Class of 1955.
Jean had worked for the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry, Feese's Restaurant, Evangelical Community Hospital, The Union National Bank and Country Cupboard.
She was a faithful member of St. John's United Church of Christ serving on various committees, including, Altar Guild, Chancel and Bell Choir, youth group leader and church council, and was a Sunday school teacher.
Jean enjoyed putting puzzles together, doing crossword puzzles, and adult coloring books, and was an avid reader.
Her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to her loving husband, Ken, are four children, H. David James Wagner of Mazeppa, James and companion, Pam, of Winfield, Terri and husband, Mike Miller, of Mifflinburg, and Jeff and wife, Angi, of Mechanicsburg; seven grandchildren, Adam, Brynn, Amanda, Lance, Brent, Haley and Erin; nine great-grandchild, Madison, Dezmond, Chase, Jailyn, Addlee, Acelynn, Zoey, Brock and Jocelyn; two sisters, Gladys Walter of Mifflinburg, and Dorothy Walter and her husband, Robert, of Mifflinburg; two brothers, Tom Hackenberg and wife, Bonnie, of Mifflinburg and Michael Hackenberg and wife, Donna, of Mifflinburg.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Joan Hartzel, and four brothers, William C. Hackenberg, Gary L Hackenberg, Richard A. Hackenberg and Robert in infancy.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg. The celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 2, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 417 Market St., Mifflinburg, with Pastor Ted Justice officiating. Following the coronavirus protocol, masks and social distancing are requested.
Family and friends are able to view the service live or an archived copy, via the Adamo Funeral Home YouTube Channel at www.adamofh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean's memory may be sent to St. John's United Church of Christ, 417 Market St., Mifflinburg or St. Jude's, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or MACST Inc., 1900 Dietrich Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.
