MILTON — A Celebration of Life Service for Peter Herdic Godfrey Jr., of Milton, who passed away February 25, 2023, will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Main Dining Room of the Watson Inn, Watsontown.
