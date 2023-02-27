Lewis C. Bogle

LEWISBURG — Lewis “Lew” Charles Bogle, 78, passed away from this world on February 25, 2023. He was born in Lewisburg on July 29, 1944.
He is survived by his brothers William Bogle, Steven Bogle and John Carroll Bogle; sisters Mary Brumbaugh and Judy Hutchinson; two daughters, Stephanie Erwin and Jessica Ritenour, son-in-law Jeff; six grandchildren, Mitchell, Morgan, Kalen, Alivia, McKenna and Colton, granddaughter-in-law Ciara; great-granddaughter Raelynn and great-grandson Kylan.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Dorothy Bogle; his parents, Joseph and Bertha Bogle; brother Joseph Bogle; sisters Nancy Hanson and Clara Wendt; and his son, Michael.
Lew was well-known in the Milton and Pottsville communities, working in the commercial lending field for most of his career. During his high school career in Milton, Lew was a force to be reckoned with on the basketball court and set many school records.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Foundation, PO Box 61420 Staten Island NY 10306.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front Street, Milton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 Broadway Street, Milton, with the Reverend John D. Hoke officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Milton.
Online condolences can be sent to www.DaleRanck.com
