Crystal F. Leavens

NAPLES, Fla. — Crystal Finck Leavens of Naples, Florida, passed away on March 13, 2023. She was 77 years old.
Crystal was born in Milton, Pennsylvania on June 29, 1945. Her parents were Harry Finck and Lyla Stump Finck. She was one of five children. Her siblings were Richard Finck, Dawn Flemming, Barry Finck and Larry Finck. Barry and Larry were twins. Barry pre-deceased her.
Crystal graduated from Milton High School with Honors in Typing and Shorthand and attended Lycoming College. During the course of her career, she was the Executive Assistant to the President of a national corporation, the Executive Assistant to Pennsylvania State Senator Preston Davis, and a Delta airline stewardess based in Chicago, Illinois.
Crystal met her husband, attorney Andrew A. Leavens, III, at the courthouse while working for Senator Davis. She was married to Andrew for 54 years. They had two children: Scott Andrew Leavens, who lives in St. Augustine, Florida, and attorney Amy Sue Leavens, who lives in Vienna, Virginia, with her husband, Christopher Lee, and their 13-year-old son, Penuel Lee. Crystal and Andrew retired happily in Naples, Florida more than 20 years ago. Crystal was a member of the Vineyards Country Club, and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Crystal will be remembered as a beautiful person, inside and out. She enjoyed tennis, doing handstands on the beach, collecting seashells, and cooking elaborate gourmet meals for friends and family. She put endless hours into caring for her loved ones and home, prioritizing others before herself without fail. She had excellent taste in fashion, a love for celebrating the holidays and a knack for throwing the perfect dinner party. She walked many, many miles with Andrew over the years, and maintained a vibrant sense of humor throughout the family’s adventures.
Crystal passed away due to Alzheimer’s at home with Andrew, and her aide, Germaine Enaillo, by her side.
We must make a special note of the two aides, Germaine Enaillo and Darlys Alfonso, who took care of her during her long illness. They made it possible for her to stay at home in comfort during her illness. They were exceptionally kind. They made her smile and her days very bright. She loved them, and they loved her.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hodgesfhatnaplesmg.com for the Leavens family.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
