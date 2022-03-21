MILTON — Nancy B. Hanson, 90, of Milton passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Rose View Center, Williamsport.
Born in Milton on March 5, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bertha (Fetzer) Bogle.
Nancy was a 1950 graduate of Milton High School and had retired from American Home Foods. She was the Membership Secretary for Shimer’s Hose Company in Milton, and a member of the Board of Directors for the Northumberland County ARC. She enjoyed bird watching and butterflies. As a child, she tied fishing flies for her parent’s store. Fishermen always wanted the “Nancy Special” for opening day of trout season.
She is survived four daughters Catherine A. Buch and her husband Raymond, Nancy L. Lyons, Rose M. Jeffries, and Mary C. Hanson — her mother’s co-pilot for 60 years; a son John C. Hanson III; four grandchildren Kyle Jeffries, Gregory Gerace, Victoria “Tori” Elstrout and her husband Alex, and Benjamin Hanson; four brothers, John C. Bogle, Lewis Bogle, William Bogle and Steve Bogle; and two sisters, Mary Brumbaugh and Judy Hutcheson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Bogle; and a sister, Clarey Wendt.
Following Nancy’s wishes private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
