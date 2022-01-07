NEW COLUMBIA — Brenda J. Robbins-Fisher, 67, of Dyer Road, New Columbia, passed away at Riverwoods in Lewisburg.
Born on April 3, 1954, in Raritan Township, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Hazel Anderson and Raymond Height. She was married on Feb. 14, 2009, to Audie Fisher, who survives.
Brenda worked for Pardoe’s Perky Peanuts in Montandon. She enjoyed gardening and keeping a flower bed. Brenda loved time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Audie, of New Columbia; a son, Michael Robbins, of Turbotville; a daughter, Theresa Shoemaker, of New Columbia; a sister, Bonnie Neitz, of Muncy; and five grandchildren, Austin Robbins, Dylan Shoemaker, Michaela Shoemaker, Savannah Robbins and Cariea Robbins.
Brenda was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Tirpock.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, PA 17847. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
